Calgary homicide unit investigating fatal shooting with 2 crime scenes

Calgary police are investigating the second shooting in the city in less than 12 hours.

Gunfire erupted outside the Safeway grocery store in Kensington near the Sunnyside LRT Station on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle. It is not clear at this time if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Bullet holes could be seen in a window at 3 Avenue NW and 9A Street NW. Police said no one was inside when shots were fired.

“I was sitting on the couch and suddenly I hard three or four – I thought they were fireworks – but when I came down, I looked from the window, I saw the car was moving,” said neighbour Tajas Kadiwala. “The car was in the centre of the parking lot – a black SUV – I didn’t see much but as soon as I looked out the window, it went out quickly.”

Have some idea of suspect and vehicle description but holding that back as part of investigation.

A short time later, a man in his 20s was found dead across the river downtown, near 6 Avenue and 10 Street SW.

EMS confirms the injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating the two scenes as one case.

Ian Cameron was inside the Safeway store when the shooting happened.

“This stuff is happening way too much right now,” he said. “We seriously need to do something about this.

“There’s been stabbings over here at the LRT station right there and now shootings and shootings in the bus in the morning… It’s getting ridiculous.”

No arrests have been made.

Police say they have some idea as to a suspect and vehicle description but are holding that information back in order to preserve the investigation at this point.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the events or has information to contact police.

More to come.