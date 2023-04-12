Large police presence at downtown Calgary Tim Horton’s

Police officers have sealed off a downtown Calgary Tim Horton’s due to an ongoing incident.
Details are scarce, but Calgary Police Service officers told Global News a tactical unit was inside the Tim Horton’s at 4 Street and 8 Avenue S.E., east of the Central Library.
The call came in at around 11:45 a.m., an EMS spokesperson told Global News.
Staff and customers were being kept outside of the coffee shop.
Police said the area has now been cleared but it is still a “very active scene.”
One person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
Police did not confirm details about what happened that led to the tactical unit being deployed.
–More to come…
