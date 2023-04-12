Menu

Crime

Large police presence at downtown Calgary Tim Horton’s

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 12, 2023 2:33 pm
Police officers have sealed off a downtown Calgary Tim Horton's due to an ongoing incident on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Police officers have sealed off a downtown Calgary Tim Horton's due to an ongoing incident on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Elissa Carpenter/Global News
Police officers have sealed off a downtown Calgary Tim Horton’s due to an ongoing incident.

Details are scarce, but Calgary Police Service officers told Global News a tactical unit was inside the Tim Horton’s at 4 Street and 8 Avenue S.E., east of the Central Library.

The call came in at around 11:45 a.m., an EMS spokesperson told Global News.

Staff and customers were being kept outside of the coffee shop.

Police said the area has now been cleared but it is still a “very active scene.”

One person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Police did not confirm details about what happened that led to the tactical unit being deployed.

–More to come…

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSdowntown calgaryCalgary police tactical unit
