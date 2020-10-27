Edmonton police lay over 100 charges after year-long investigation into shooting of teen

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have been charged with dozens of offences in relation to a shooting last October in Edmonton, police said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said six people — three men and three women all between the ages of 19 and 21 — have been arrested and charged with 126 offences.

The incident on Oct. 12, 2019 saw police respond after a personal robbery occurred in front of a business around 1:35 a.m. at 127 Avenue and 97 Street.

Police said two people, one of whom was a 17-year-old teen boy who was injured in the incident, were outside of the business when they were approached by a car of six who demanded they hand over personal property.

Police said after a “brief altercation,” the teen was shot and was later taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified by family members as 17-year-old Riley Brown, whose mother said he had been outside of a 7-Eleven at the time.

Police had initially told Global News there were five suspects involved, but the update on Tuesday said the investigation had led to charges against six.

Three men and three women were arrested by police on Oct. 15: Omarr Cameron-Bramwell, 20, Wahid Mounji, 21, Gabir Fadlelmanan, 20, Alana Kovac, 19, Zinzile Nsingo, 19, and Phoenix Liddle, 19.

They each face between 11 and 30 charges related to robbery, assault and firearms offences.

Four of the accused — Cameron-Bramwell, Fadlelmanan, Mounji and Kovac — were also charged with another shooting that happened the same night last year.

The shooting occurred earlier in the evening of Oct. 12, 2019 at a separate business. That shooting sent two men, aged 21 and 22, to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police had apprehended the four suspects in that shooting the evening it happened.

