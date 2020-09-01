Menu

Crime

Police search for suspect after person critically injured in north Edmonton shooting

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Sept. 1, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Sept. 1, 2020. Les Knight/ Global News

A person shot while in his car in north Edmonton on Tuesday night has been taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the area of 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road at 6:06 p.m. after someone allegedly approached the victim while he was sitting in a car and shot him.

Police said the victim was a male but did not say his age.

The suspect is a male who police believe was driving a blue or silver Volkswagen SUV.

