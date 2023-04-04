Man taken to hospital after stabbing on Calgary CTrain: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on a CTrain early Tuesday that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The stabbing at Erlton/Stampede station was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Police found the victim and he was taken to hospital.

Later on Tuesday morning, police said the man was in stable condition.

According to police, investigators believe the stabbing occurred on a train.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in connection with the attack.

