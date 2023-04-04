Menu

Sincere effort or 'cover-up?' Canadians split on interference probe intentions: poll

Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing on Calgary CTrain: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:27 am
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on a CTrain early Tuesday that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The stabbing at Erlton/Stampede station was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Police found the victim and he was taken to hospital.

Later on Tuesday morning, police said the man was in stable condition.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in connection with downtown Calgary stabbings on Monday: police

According to police, investigators believe the stabbing occurred on a train.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in connection with the attack.

READ MORE: City of Calgary, police change enforcement strategy on transit

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary, police change enforcement strategy on transit'
City of Calgary, police change enforcement strategy on transit
