Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with downtown Calgary stabbings on Monday: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 4:45 pm
Police are seen making an arrest in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are seen making an arrest in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. COURTESY: Jehnifer Benoit
At least three people are believed to have been stabbed by the same person in downtown Calgary on Monday, according to police.

In a news release issued shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said a suspect has been arrested.

“Officers quickly flooded the downtown area to track, locate and arrest a suspect believed to be connected to at least three stabbings and a robbery,” the Calgary Police Service said. “Within approximately 15 minutes, beginning around 12:45 p.m. … police received multiple reports of a man with a knife who is believed to have stabbed three people and assaulted another while trying to steal a purse.”

Police said the suspect was arrested at 1:10 p.m. They said the crimes reportedly unfolded “within the areas of the 600 block of 5 Avenue S.W., as well as the 400 block of 4 Avenue S.W. and 5 Avenue S.W.”

“The victims received a range of injuries between minor and serious, however, all are in stable condition.”

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS told Global News one victim was taken to hospital in critical conditions and said the man sustained “traumatic injuries.”

Anyone who may have had contact with the suspect on Monday afternoon is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Stabbing
