Police investigate report of body found in Calgary industrial area

Calgary police are investigating a report of a body found in an industrial park as suspicious, and homicide investigators are involved.
At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to an area outside a complex in the 5500 block of 1A Street S.W. in the Manchester Industrial area. An individual in the area reported a body had been found.
Investigators were seen gathering evidence from the scene on Wednesday.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and police are awaiting a determination on the cause of death.
“Next of kin notifications are not yet complete and no further information will be released until those have concluded,” CPS said in a statement.
More to come…
