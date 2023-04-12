Menu

Crime

Police investigate report of body found in Calgary industrial area

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 7:24 pm
A Calgary Police Service vehicle is seen behind police tape in the Manchester Industrial area on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service vehicle is seen behind police tape in the Manchester Industrial area on April 12, 2023. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a report of a body found in an industrial park as suspicious, and homicide investigators are involved.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to an area outside a complex in the 5500 block of 1A Street S.W. in the Manchester Industrial area. An individual in the area reported a body had been found.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence from the scene on Wednesday.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death of woman in central Edmonton’s Westmount area

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and police are awaiting a determination on the cause of death.

“Next of kin notifications are not yet complete and no further information will be released until those have concluded,” CPS said in a statement.

More to come…

