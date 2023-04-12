Teenage boy taken to hospital after being assaulted at Southgate Centre in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager was attacked at Southgate Centre Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Edmonton Police Service members and AHS EMS responded to an incident at the mall near Whitemud Drive and 111 Street in south Edmonton around 3:40 p.m.

It was reported to police that a disturbance involved several people happened near the mall’s food court, which led to the youth being injured.

Alberta Health Service said the teenage boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

One suspect is in custody, and police said officers are currently attempting to identify additional suspects still at large.

Investigators believe this incident was targeted and not random in nature, EPS said.

Edmonton Police Service members and mall security were seen inside the mall and the food court was blocked off.

Edmonton Police Service members at Southgate Centre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Edmonton police said access to Southgate Mall through the food court and west to the LRT Station was unavailable as police continue to investigate.

Later in the afternoon, the entire mall appeared to be closed and signs were posted on doors saying it would reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

Southgate Centre was closed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

It’s the same shopping mall where Bunches Flowers co-owner Iain Armstrong was fatally attacked while trying to stop a robbery in 2018.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the outstanding suspects is asked to contact police.

Global News has reached out to the mall for more information.

