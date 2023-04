Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old man from Townsend, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Norfolk County OPP confiscated some 40 weapons and ammunition from a residence.

The months-long investigation, launched by a street crime unit in February, resulted in a seizure of more than 40 weapons including handguns, rifles, a crossbow and ammunition, police say.

OPP say the accused is facing two counts of careless storage of a weapon and six counts of not reporting a lost firearm or weapon.

The #OPP Haldimand-Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit seized several firearms in an ongoing investigation from Feb of 2023. A 70 y/o of #NorfolkCounty was charged with careless storage and lost firearms fail to report. Accused to appear in court. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/tbVshK90a8 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 11, 2023