Crime

2 men arrested following death of man at St. Catharines home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 9:21 am
Niagara police say they are investigating the death of a man at a home in St. Catharines on April 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they are investigating the death of a man at a home in St. Catharines on April 10, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara police say they are investigating the death of a man at a St. Catharines residence Monday night.

Investigators say the man was found dead by officers at a home in the area of Louth Street and Pelham Road after responding to a call around 8 p.m.

Read more: Man who rollerbladed on Hamilton, Ont. expressway not facing charges: police

Police spokesperson Phil Gavin said in an email two men have been taken into custody.

“This remains an ongoing investigation by detectives with the major crime unit. Further details will be released when appropriate to do so,” Gavin said.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and anyone with information about the incident can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionDeath InvestigationMajor Crimes UnitNRPSMan Found DeadPelham Roadlouth street
