Crime

Portage La Prairie RCMP investigate after traffic stop results in seizure of drugs, weapons

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 4:53 pm
RCMP in Portage La Prairie are investigating after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash on Sunday. .
RCMP in Portage La Prairie are investigating after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash on Sunday. . Portage la Prairie RCMP
RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., are investigating after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash on Sunday.

At 3:20 a.m. police say they conducted a traffic stop on 12th Street Northwest. Officers went up to the vehicle and there were four people inside.

Police say they spoke with the 33-year-old driver, who provided her identification. and in speaking with other passengers they noticed open liquor in the vehicle.

Officers asked the three passengers to exit the vehicle and they say after opening the back door they saw additional alcohol as well as a large knife.

Police say they arrested the four people and a further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of illicit pills, loaded syringes, approximately $7,500 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

The two backseat passengers, a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were taken into custody and later released for a July 11 court date.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, and the front passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were released without charge.

RCMP continue to investigate and anyone with any information is asked to contact their local police agency or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

