Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest B.C woman, seize 2.5 kg of drugs and $17K cash

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:22 pm
On Tuesday, police used a search warrant on a vehicle and a short-term rental in the St. Boniface neighbourhood. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, police used a search warrant on a vehicle and a short-term rental in the St. Boniface neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a woman from B.C. and seized 2.5 kilograms of drugs and $17,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, police used a search warrant on a vehicle and a short-term rental in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

It was a result of an ongoing drug investigation and police say they took a woman into custody and seized the following items:

  • 1,366 grams of meth (estimated street value $17,000)
  • 666 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value $57,000)
  • 645 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $7,000)
  • 57 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy (estimated street value $1,100)
  • $17,000 cash
  • drug trafficking materials

A 37-year-old woman from British Columbia is facing multiple drug-related charges and has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba chief calls for government help with drug crisis after death of two teens'
Manitoba chief calls for government help with drug crisis after death of two teens
CrimeManitobaDrugsWinnipeg crimeB.C.WPSDrug Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers