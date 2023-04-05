Winnipeg police arrest B.C woman, seize 2.5 kg of drugs and $17K cash

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a woman from B.C. and seized 2.5 kilograms of drugs and $17,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, police used a search warrant on a vehicle and a short-term rental in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

It was a result of an ongoing drug investigation and police say they took a woman into custody and seized the following items:

1,366 grams of meth (estimated street value $17,000)

666 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value $57,000)

645 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $7,000)

57 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy (estimated street value $1,100)

$17,000 cash

drug trafficking materials

A 37-year-old woman from British Columbia is facing multiple drug-related charges and has been detained in custody.