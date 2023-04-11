Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal crash on highway in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 10:26 am
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A deadly, two-vehicle collision on a northern Alberta highway was being investigated by Spirit River RCMP on Tuesday morning.

In a news release issued shortly after 8 a.m., police said the collision occurred near the community of Webster, on Highway 2 between Township Road 750 and Township Road 760.

READ MORE: Strathcona County RCMP officer dies in collision northeast of Edmonton

Police did not say how many people were killed, when the collision occurred, or what they believe caused it.

“RCMP are asking that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes,” police said. “RCMP are remaining on scene while an RCMP collision analyst … (assists) with the investigation.

“Expect delays for some time.”

Webster is located about 30 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

