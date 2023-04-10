Menu

Canada

Police officer killed in vehicle collision in Alberta’s Strathcona County: sources

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 10:21 am
A Global News crew saw a long line of police vehicles escorting an ambulance to the medical examiner's office in Edmonton shortly before 5:30 a.m. on April 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A Global News crew saw a long line of police vehicles escorting an ambulance to the medical examiner's office in Edmonton shortly before 5:30 a.m. on April 10, 2023. Global News
An Alberta police officer has died following a vehicle collision that occurred in Strathcona County early Monday, multiple sources have told Global News.

The sources did not confirm which law enforcement agency the officer was a member of or what led to the collision. Sources told Global News the officer was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

A Global News crew saw a long line of police vehicles escorting an ambulance to the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton shortly before 5:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Edmonton bids farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral

Multiple RCMP vehicles and Edmonton Police Service vehicles were seen outside the medical examiner’s office after, as well as vehicles belonging to Alberta Health Services.

An EPS officer told Global News that the RCMP is expected to issue a news release later on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

