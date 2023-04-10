Police officer killed in vehicle collision in Alberta’s Strathcona County: sources

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta police officer has died following a vehicle collision that occurred in Strathcona County early Monday, multiple sources have told Global News.

The sources did not confirm which law enforcement agency the officer was a member of or what led to the collision. Sources told Global News the officer was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

A Global News crew saw a long line of police vehicles escorting an ambulance to the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Multiple RCMP vehicles and Edmonton Police Service vehicles were seen outside the medical examiner’s office after, as well as vehicles belonging to Alberta Health Services.

An EPS officer told Global News that the RCMP is expected to issue a news release later on Monday.

More to come…