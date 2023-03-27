Menu

Crime

Edmonton prepares to bid farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral Monday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 9:00 am
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians line streets to honour 2 fallen police officers'
Edmontonians line streets to honour 2 fallen police officers
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 21, 2023) Edmonton is struggling to come to terms with the deaths of Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, who were fatally shot in the line of duty on March 16. As Heather Yourex-West reports, members of the public and fellow officers paid their respects to the officers during a procession that took the pair from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home.
Edmontonians will have the opportunity to honour the lives of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, and give thanks for their service ahead of a regimental funeral for the slain police officers on Monday afternoon.

As Jordan and Ryan’s bodies are transported from a south Edmonton funeral home to Rogers Place, where the funeral is being held, Edmontonians are being invited to line the procession route to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.

Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were responding to a call at an apartment complex in Edmonton’s Inglewood neighbourhood on March 16 when they were shot and killed by a 16-year-old male. Investigators believe the officers were shot before they had a chance to even pull out their guns. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while his mother remains in hospital after sustaining injuries when she tried to wrestle the gun away from her son.

READ MORE: Edmonton police regimental funeral and procession will include road closures, transit detours

“The Edmonton Police Service has been marked by a really unthinkable and horrific tragedy as two of our members have died in the line of duty,” EPS Chief Dale McFee said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ryan and Jordan families released statements thanking the community for its support while they grieve.

“Grieving the sudden loss of a beloved member of our family is ineffable,” the Ryan family said. “He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need.”

“Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins. His family roots in Nova Scotia have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones,” the Jordan family wrote. “He was passionate about giving back to his communities, and his willingness to help was limitless—all the makings of a great police officer and an even greater human being.”

Click to play video: 'Honouring fallen Edmonton police officers ahead of regimental funeral'
Honouring fallen Edmonton police officers ahead of regimental funeral

The funeral procession will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the Alberta legislature and will make its way to Rogers Place, where the service is set to begin at 1 p.m.

The procession and funeral will be broadcast live on all Global TV stations in Alberta, and will be livestreamed on http://www.globalnews.ca.

Live radio coverage of the event can also be heard on 630 CHED, beginning at 1 p.m.

More to come…

CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSBrett RyanTravis JordanEdmonton police officers killedEPS officer funeralEPS officers regimental funeralEPS officers shot and killedOfficers killed in the line of duty
