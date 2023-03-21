Menu

Canada

Edmontonians show support as bodies of slain police officers transported to funeral home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 2:45 pm
EPS announce regimental funeral for fallen officers
EPS announce regimental funeral for fallen officers
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a regimental funeral service March 27 for Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan who were killed in the line of duty last week. Morgan Black has the details.
Hundreds of police cars lined streets in Edmonton as the bodies of two slain city officers are transported from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Blue ribbons are wrapped around street lights along the five-kilometre procession route.

Civilians were also standing along the streets to show their support, some wearing blue ribbons and scarves.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

The bodies of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan are to be kept at the Serenity Funeral Home until a public regimental funeral is held Monday at Rogers Place arena.

Blue ribbons are wrapped around street lights along the five-kilometre procession route taking two slain Edmonton police officers to the funeral home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Blue ribbons are wrapped around street lights along the five-kilometre procession route taking two slain Edmonton police officers to the funeral home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Global News

Read more: Edmonton Police Service announces regimental funeral for 2 slain officers set for March 27

Police have said the officers were responding to a family violence call at a northwest apartment complex when they were shot multiple times by a 16-year-old boy.

Trending Now

Police say the teen shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun then shot and killed himself.

EPS announce regimental funeral for fallen officers
EPS announce regimental funeral for fallen officers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

