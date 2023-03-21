Edmontonians show support as bodies of slain police officers transported to funeral home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hundreds of police cars lined streets in Edmonton as the bodies of two slain city officers are transported from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Blue ribbons are wrapped around street lights along the five-kilometre procession route.

Civilians were also standing along the streets to show their support, some wearing blue ribbons and scarves.

The bodies of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan are to be kept at the Serenity Funeral Home until a public regimental funeral is held Monday at Rogers Place arena.

View image in full screen Blue ribbons are wrapped around street lights along the five-kilometre procession route taking two slain Edmonton police officers to the funeral home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Global News

Read more: Edmonton Police Service announces regimental funeral for 2 slain officers set for March 27

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said the officers were responding to a family violence call at a northwest apartment complex when they were shot multiple times by a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the teen shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun then shot and killed himself.