Edmonton police say gun used to kill 2 officers linked to Pizza Hut shooting days earlier

Edmonton police announced Thursday that they have evidence suggesting the gun used to kill two constables at an apartment building last week was also used in a shooting at a Pizza Hut near the residence days earlier.

“A bullet casing recovered from the scene of a March 12, 2023 shooting at a nearby restaurant in the area of 133 Street and 114 Avenue has been forensically matched to the firearm that was recovered at the 132 Street and 114 Avenue apartment, where Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan were fatally shot on March 16, 2023,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The Pizza Hut shooting sent a man to hospital with serious injuries. Police said Thursday he remains there in critical condition.

The Edmonton Police Service has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation.

EPS deputy chief Devin Laforce and Supt. Shane Perka of the EPS’ criminal investigations division are scheduled to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. local time.

Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were fatally shot by a 16-year-old male when they responded to a call at an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood last Thursday. An autopsy later confirmed they died of gunshot wounds and that they were homicide victims.

The suspect is also dead. Police said they believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while his mother was hospitalized after being injured in what police believe was a struggle with her son that began after the shots were first fired. EPS said an autopsy confirmed the youth died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police have said they believe the officers were shot before they even had a chance to defend themselves.

The killings have brought on an outpouring of support throughout the Edmonton area. On Tuesday, hundreds of people lined the route taken by two hearses carrying the two slain constables’ bodies from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

A regimental funeral for the officers will take place Monday afternoon at Rogers Place.

