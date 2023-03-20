Edmonton Police Service announces regimental funeral for 2 slain officers set for March 27

Send this page to someone via email

Four days after two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Alberta’s capital, the Edmonton Police Service announced details for a regimental funeral and celebration of their lives to be held later this month.

Police have confirmed constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were shot by a 16-year-old boy when they responded to a call at an apartment building in Edmonton’s Inglewood neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police said the suspect is also dead. They said they believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The killings have shocked and saddened people across the city and country.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the EPS said the funerals for Jordan and Ryan will take place at the Rogers Place hockey arena in downtown Edmonton on Monday, March 27.

“EPS is working with the families to finalize details of the event, including the funeral procession,” police said. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Police said they expect Ryan and Jordan’s bodies will be moved from the Edmonton medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in south Edmonton on Tuesday, March 21, at about noon.

“The public is encouraged to show support by lining the procession route if they wish,” the EPS said.

You can view the route being taken to the funeral home below:

-Procession starting point: 7007 116 St.

-East on Belgravia Road/71 Avenue

-South on 113 Street

-East on 61 Avenue

-South on 91 Street

-East on 58 Avenue

-South on 90 Street

-East on 56 Avenue

-South on 89 Street

-procession ending point 5311 91 St.

On Saturday, Premier Danielle Smith announced that the regimental funeral would be held on March 26. However, she later tweeted that the information she announced had yet to be confirmed and that Edmontonians should wait for an official announcement from police.