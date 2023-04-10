Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Online drug trafficking on the rise, police need resources to respond: Study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 5:08 pm
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. There's a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police. View image in full screen
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. There's a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police.

Richard Frank, an associate professor of criminology at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., says the encrypted markets are attractive to buyers and sellers for lower prices, contactless transactions and a large variety of drugs available.

He is part of a research team studying the illegal activity for the Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach, which wants data on the size and scope of the online problem to justify the need for more funding to combat the problem.

Read more: British Columbians scammed out of $24M in crypto-fraud schemes in 2022

Frank, who is also the director of the International CyberCrime Research Centre, says the group analyzed eight of the largest so-called cryptomarkets between June 2021 and January 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The study showed almost 17 tonnes of drug products were trafficked for $234.7 million in eight markets, with the most popular drugs being stimulants, cannabis, opioids and benzodiazepines.

Click to play video: 'Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring'
Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring

Frank says the first cryptomarket was identified around 2010, and while police work to shut down sites whenever possible, it has been “like whack-a-mole” ever since.

Trending Now

“You shut down one (and) two or three spring up. Some disappear on their own, but still, you shut some down and they’re simply replaced,” he said in an interview Monday.

“This problem is growing, but it’s not for a lack of effort on the law enforcement side. It’s more that this is just becoming a bit more established.”

More on Crime
Drug TraffickingOrganized CrimeSFUSimon Fraser UniversityCybercrimeBC drug trafficking studycyptomarketonline drug trafficking
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers