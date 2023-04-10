Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Mystery animal’ caught on camera has Texas park officials stumped

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 3:50 pm
Photo of an unidentified animal walking through the Rio Grande Valley at night, posted by Texas Park and Wildlife officials in an April 6, 2023 post. View image in full screen
Photo of an unidentified animal walking through the Rio Grande Valley at night, posted by Texas Park and Wildlife officials in an April 6, 2023 post. Facebook/Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An unidentified animal was captured on camera as it lumbered through the Rio Grande Valley last week, said Texas Park and Wildlife officials.

The photo of the stout, four-legged creature has left park officials “scratching our heads” ever since it was donated by a visitor, whose trail camera picked up the “mystery animal lurking” in the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

Officials wrote in an April 6 Facebook post that they are investigating what the animal could be.

“Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat,” the post reads.

Read more: Lucky streak: Mom wins $2M lottery a day after daughter ends cancer treatment

Story continues below advertisement

Within days, the post racked up over a thousand comments as curious community members weighed in with their guesses about the animal’s identity.

“Pig bear,” one commenter put forward.

“A good ol’ Texas size rat,” another joked.

Other commenters wagered the animal could be a beaver, wolverine, capybara and even an otter.

More on World

One theory about the animal’s identity gained traction in the comments of the post before long, and even drew the attention of the state park officials.

Read more: Deepest fish ever recorded caught on camera over 8,000 metres down trench

“Wow, this photo has got a lot of attention,” reads an update to the park’s initial post. “We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger.”

“While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range,” officials added.

American badgers can be found across the continental U.S. from California to Texas except for the far eastern portions of the state, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. The Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, where the photo was taken, is just within the eastern boundary of the American badgers’ range.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

American badgers can also be found in southern B.C., all the Prairie provinces and Ontario.

The species is a “short-legged, wide-bodied, shaggy-furred member of the weasel family,” Texas officials write, which appears to be pretty spot-on for the animal in the photo.

Read more: 78-year-old woman arrested after attempting 3rd bank heist

One commenter posited the animal could be a pregnant badger given its size.

While we may never know definitively what the creature is, it seems the Rio Grande parks community has a good network of Internet detectives ready to tackle the next mystery if the opportunity arises.

Click to play video: 'Badger makes surprise appearance in Kamloops backyard'
Badger makes surprise appearance in Kamloops backyard
Rio GrandeBadgerRio Grande ValleyAmerican badgerBentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Parkmystery animalmystery animal in texasTexas mystery animalTexas officials investigate mystery animalunidentified animal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers