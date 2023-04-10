Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

78-year-old woman arrested after attempting 3rd bank heist

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 11:09 am
Goppert Finanicial Bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, where a 78-year-old woman was arrested after attempting her third bank robbery, police said. View image in full screen
Goppert Finanicial Bank in Pleasant Hill, Mo., where a 78-year-old woman was arrested after attempting her third bank robbery, police said. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 78-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with theft after police caught her fleeing from a Missouri bank with cash scattered on her car’s floorboard on Wednesday.

Bonnie Gooch has two prior convictions for bank robbery, and her recent arrest suggests that the third time isn’t always the charm. She is being held on a US$25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution.

Gooch allegedly walked up to the counter of the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill, wearing plastic gloves, black sunglasses and a face mask, and passed the bank teller a note that read, “I need 13,000 small bills.”

“Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you,” the robbery note added, according to court documents filed in Cass County.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Louisville shooting: At least 4 dead at downtown bank as police investigate

Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said. Gooch allegedly told the teller not to count the money and “just give it to her.”

After she was given the money, the bank robber was seen fleeing the scene in a Buick Enclave that still had its handicap registration number on display, the Kansas City Star reported.

More on World

When local officers eventually caught up with Gooch, about three kilometres down the road, they reported she smelled strongly of alcohol and had cash strewn around the floor of her car.

“It’s just sad,” Pleasant Hill police Chief Tommy Wright said, adding that the suspect had no diagnosed ailments.

Read more: Lori Vallow trial: What to know about the ‘cult mom’ accused of killing her 2 kids

Gooch was first convicted of bank robbery in 1977, when she held up a California bank. She didn’t try to rob another financial institution for many decades until 2020, when she attempted to rob a bank in a suburb of Kansas City. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were tipped off to Gooch’s 2020 heist by her son, who called them to say his mother was “off her rocker.”

Gooch’s son told police that she was angry, had a BB gun and black wig, and was saying she was going to rob a bank. About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a robbery at a Bank of the West branch.

Trending Now

There, a teller told police that a short, older woman wearing a wig entered the bank and handed her a blank birthday card with a note that read, “this is a robbery.” Not long after the holdup, police located Gooch’s car and she was arrested without incident, the Kansas City Star reported.

Read more: Man robs bank with ‘poisonous snake’ days after release for another robbery, Calgary police say

Wright told the paper on Friday that the department is looking to see if any underlying health factors may have contributed to Gooch’s third bank heist attempt, calling the situation, and the suspect’s age, “unusual.”

He told the Kansas City Star that officers were surprised when they tracked down Gooch’s vehicle after the robbery.

“When officers first approached her, they were kind of confused…. It’s a little old lady who steps out,” he said. “We weren’t sure initially that we had the right person.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gooch’s arraignment is set to take place on May 25.

— with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: '2022 Saanich bank robbery was about killing cops, not money, according to investigators'
2022 Saanich bank robbery was about killing cops, not money, according to investigators
Bank RobberyMissouriPleasant Hillbank heist78 year old woman bank heist78 year old woman third bank robberyBonnie GoochBonnie Gooch third bank robberyGoppert Financial Banksenior third bank robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers