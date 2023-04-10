Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Louisville shooting: At least 5 dead, 6 in hospital as police investigate

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 10, 2023 10:08 am
Louisville shooting View image in full screen
A Louisville police car drives through downtown as protesters gather to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on May 29, 2020. Police were reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville Monday morning. Darron Cummings/AP file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville and the suspected shooter is also dead.

Police say six others were brought to the hospital after the Monday morning shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

Trending Now

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

Advertisement
More on World
Louisvillelouisville policeLouisville KentuckyLouisville shootinglouisville kentucky shootingLouisville newsLouisville shooting latestLouisville shooting newsLouisville shooting todayLouisville shooting updateLouisville shooting updatesLouisville todayLouisville updateLouisville updates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers