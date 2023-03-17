Menu

Crime

Man robs bank with ‘poisonous snake’ days after release for another robbery, Calgary police say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2023 2:31 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. TPH The Canadian Press
Calgary police arrested a man twice following separate bank robberies, including one in which the threat of a poisonous reptile was used to demand cash.

Police say on March 7, a man wearing a disguise entered an RBC bank at 740 Eighth Ave. S.W. and passed a note to an employee demanding money.

The man got away with “an undisclosed” amount of cash and there were no injuries, police said.

Read more: Calgary police release photos of BMO bank robbery suspect

After the employees called police and gave a description of the suspect, the investigation led officers to the Deerfoot Inn and Casino, according to CPS.

Officers arrested the man at the casino and later released him with conditions while he awaited a court date, police said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating series of armed robberies at city pharmacies'
Calgary police investigating series of armed robberies at city pharmacies

However, CPS said investigators believe the same man was responsible for another bank robbery days later in Marda Loop.

Just before noon on March 10, a man handed a note to an employee at the TD bank at 3510 Garrison Gate S.W. demanding cash, while claiming he had a poisonous snake with him.

Trending Now

“It is believed the man did not actually possess a snake,” CPS said.

Read more: Man out on release order arrested after 9 bank robberies over 3 months: Toronto police

The man got away with some cash in a taxi, which was tracked down by police. Police said the taxi driver was not involved in the robbery.

As a result of these two robberies, Wyatt Boden, 38, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, taxi fraud and breaching a probation order.

The 38-year-old is expected to appear in court on March 21.

“While it is frustrating for law enforcement when criminals are released only to quickly re-offend, we are grateful for the cooperation of witnesses and business staff who were able to provide officers with the necessary details and information to advance this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge.

More on Crime
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSBank RobberyCalgary RobberyCalgary Bank Robberysnake bank robberywyatt boden
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

