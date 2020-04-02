Menu

Crime

Calgary police release photos of BMO bank robbery suspect

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 10:26 am
At approximately 2 p.m. on April 1, 2020, a man walked into the Bank of Montreal at 3690 Westwinds Dr. N.E. and demanded money while making threats, Calgary police say. .
Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police have released surveillance photos of a suspect they’re searching for in connection with a bank robbery in the city’s northeast on Wednesday.

According to police, the man entered the Bank of Montreal at 3690 Westwinds Dr. N.E. at about 2 p.m. and began demanding money and making threats.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery, police said.

It’s unknown how much money, if any, the suspect was able to make off with.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s who stands between five feet eight inches and six feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. They said he was wearing a black jacket, jeans and white latex gloves and had his face covered with a white towel.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s robbery unit at 403-428-8787 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

