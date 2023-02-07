Menu

Crime

Man out on release order arrested after 9 bank robberies over 3 months: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 11:41 am
Daniel Clatney, 59, faces a number of charges. View image in full screen
Daniel Clatney, 59, faces a number of charges. Handout / Toronto Police

A man out on a release order has been charged in connection with nine bank robberies over the past three months, at least six of which resulted in cash being stolen, Toronto police say.

Police said between Nov. 4 and Jan. 30, officers responded to seven robbery and hold-up calls in south Etobicoke and southwest Old Toronto.

A man entered banks wearing a mask, approached the tellers and indicated he had a gun while demanding cash, police allege.

In several of the incidents, the man actually produced a handgun, police said.

Read more: Toronto police seek suspect after series of bank robberies

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

And in six of the seven robberies, the man allegedly obtained cash and then fled the banks.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Thursday, police released the identity of a suspect and appealed to the public for help in locating him.

Officers with the Hold-Up Squad continued investigating and determined that the same suspect was allegedly involved in two more similar bank robberies that happened on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

Trending Now

A police spokesperson didn’t confirm to Global News whether cash was obtained in either of those incidents.

Click to play video: 'Conservative MP criticizes Canada’s ‘catch and release’ bail system amid anger over police officer deaths'
Conservative MP criticizes Canada’s ‘catch and release’ bail system amid anger over police officer deaths

On Monday, 59-year-old Toronto resident Daniel Clatney was arrested and charged in connection with the robberies.

He faces four counts of robbery with a firearm, five counts of robbery, nine counts of disguise with intent, and nine counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A police spokesperson could not provide additional information on what Clatney was out on release for, or whether it was statutory release or bail.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Man out on release order arrested after 9 bank robberies over 3 months: Toronto police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceBank RobberyToronto bank robberiesrelease order
