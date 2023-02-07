Man out on release order arrested after 9 bank robberies over 3 months: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man out on a release order has been charged in connection with nine bank robberies over the past three months, at least six of which resulted in cash being stolen, Toronto police say.

Police said between Nov. 4 and Jan. 30, officers responded to seven robbery and hold-up calls in south Etobicoke and southwest Old Toronto.

A man entered banks wearing a mask, approached the tellers and indicated he had a gun while demanding cash, police allege.

In several of the incidents, the man actually produced a handgun, police said.

And in six of the seven robberies, the man allegedly obtained cash and then fled the banks.

Last Thursday, police released the identity of a suspect and appealed to the public for help in locating him.

Officers with the Hold-Up Squad continued investigating and determined that the same suspect was allegedly involved in two more similar bank robberies that happened on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

A police spokesperson didn’t confirm to Global News whether cash was obtained in either of those incidents.

On Monday, 59-year-old Toronto resident Daniel Clatney was arrested and charged in connection with the robberies.

He faces four counts of robbery with a firearm, five counts of robbery, nine counts of disguise with intent, and nine counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A police spokesperson could not provide additional information on what Clatney was out on release for, or whether it was statutory release or bail.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.