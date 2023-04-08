Menu

Crime

EPS Homicide Unit investigating early morning suspicious death

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 5:43 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a male found in an apartment building early Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the downtown apartment in the area of 97 Street and 109 Avenue to find a man with critical injuries.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death of woman in central Edmonton’s Westmount area

“Upon arrival, police and EMS located the adult male deceased with obvious injuries,” police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled but homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with any information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

