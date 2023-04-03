Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police investigating suspicious death of woman in central Edmonton’s Westmount area

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 6:42 pm
Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. Global News
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood Sunday evening.

The call came in for an unknown trouble at a home near 109 Avenue and 122 Street.

Police found a dead 27-year-old woman inside the house when they arrived. Details of her identity have not been disclosed at this time.

On Monday, officers were still on scene investigating at 10919 122 St., where a duplex was blocked off with police tape.

Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. Global News

An autopsy is scheduled for April 5, and homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Violent crimes in Edmonton could strain police resources: Criminologist'
Violent crimes in Edmonton could strain police resources: Criminologist
