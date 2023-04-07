Ontario teen sent threatening messages to themselves, reported it to police: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario teen has been charged after contacting police about receiving threatening messages on social media, when in fact they were sent by the teen, officers say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in news release Thursday that on Jan. 2, officers went to an address in Centre Wellington for reports that a youth was receiving threatening messages on Instagram.

Police said the teen claimed the messages were coming from a person who they knew.

But after an “extensive investigation” that lasted several months, it was determined that the teen “had in fact sent the threatening messages to themselves and had misled officers conducting the investigation.”

A 16-year-old Centre Wellington resident was charged with public mischief.

The teen is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.