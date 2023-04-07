Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario teen sent threatening messages to themselves, reported it to police: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 4:02 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario teen has been charged after contacting police about receiving threatening messages on social media, when in fact they were sent by the teen, officers say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in news release Thursday that on Jan. 2, officers went to an address in Centre Wellington for reports that a youth was receiving threatening messages on Instagram.

Police said the teen claimed the messages were coming from a person who they knew.

Read more: Mischief charge laid in incident where eggs were thrown at John Tory’s office window

But after an “extensive investigation” that lasted several months, it was determined that the teen “had in fact sent the threatening messages to themselves and had misled officers conducting the investigation.”

Trending Now

A 16-year-old Centre Wellington resident was charged with public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

More on Crime
CrimeOPPMischiefOntario crimeCentre Wellingtonontario teen chargedthreatening social media messages
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers