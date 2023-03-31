Menu

Crime

Mischief charge laid in incident where eggs were thrown at John Tory’s office window

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor'
Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor
WATCH ABOVE: Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor – Feb 17, 2023
A person accused of throwing eggs at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto’s mayor faces a mischief charge.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News the accused was in court on Thursday for the charge of mischief under.

Police identified the accused as 32-year-old Jesse Allan.

Global News captured the moment a person wearing a cowboy hat calmly approached a barrier outside Toronto city hall on Feb. 17 before pulling out some eggs and throwing them.

Read more: Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor

A few of the eggs hit Tory’s office window.

Tory, who was inside the office at the time, seemed unfazed by the incident and continued reading a newspaper.

A Global News cameraman asked the person why they threw the eggs, but they didn’t say anything and walked away.

Tory left office as of 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, having resigned after admitting to having had an affair with a former member of his staff.

