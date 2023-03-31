Mischief charge laid in incident where eggs were thrown at John Tory’s office window

A person accused of throwing eggs at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto’s mayor faces a mischief charge.
A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News the accused was in court on Thursday for the charge of mischief under.
Police identified the accused as 32-year-old Jesse Allan.
Global News captured the moment a person wearing a cowboy hat calmly approached a barrier outside Toronto city hall on Feb. 17 before pulling out some eggs and throwing them.
A few of the eggs hit Tory’s office window.
Tory, who was inside the office at the time, seemed unfazed by the incident and continued reading a newspaper.
A Global News cameraman asked the person why they threw the eggs, but they didn’t say anything and walked away.
Tory left office as of 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, having resigned after admitting to having had an affair with a former member of his staff.
