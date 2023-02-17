Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 8:03 am
A person threw eggs at Tory's office window early Friday on his last day as mayor. View image in full screen
A person threw eggs at Tory's office window early Friday on his last day as mayor. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person threw eggs at John Tory‘s office window early Friday as he marks his last day in office as Toronto mayor.

Global News captured the moment a person wearing a cowboy hat calmly approached a barrier outside Toronto city hall before pulling out some eggs and throwing them.

A few of the eggs hit Tory’s office window.

The mayor, who was inside his office at the time, seemed unfazed by the move and continued reading a newspaper.

Read more: Embattled John Tory works final day as Toronto’s mayor

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

A Global News cameraman asked the person why they threw the eggs, but they didn’t say anything and walked away.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two workers later came to clean up the mess.

Tory will officially leave office as of 5 p.m. Friday after admitting to having an affair with a former member of his staff.

He submitted his official resignation letter late Wednesday after the city’s budget passed.

politicsJohn Torytoronto city hallToronto mayorToronto Mayor John ToryJohn Tory Resignstoronto mayor resignseggs thrown john tory office
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers