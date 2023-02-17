Eggs thrown at John Tory’s office window on his last day as Toronto mayor

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A person threw eggs at John Tory‘s office window early Friday as he marks his last day in office as Toronto mayor.

Global News captured the moment a person wearing a cowboy hat calmly approached a barrier outside Toronto city hall before pulling out some eggs and throwing them.

A few of the eggs hit Tory’s office window.

The mayor, who was inside his office at the time, seemed unfazed by the move and continued reading a newspaper.

A Global News cameraman asked the person why they threw the eggs, but they didn’t say anything and walked away.

Story continues below advertisement

Two workers later came to clean up the mess.

Tory will officially leave office as of 5 p.m. Friday after admitting to having an affair with a former member of his staff.

He submitted his official resignation letter late Wednesday after the city’s budget passed.