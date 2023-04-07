Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violent daytime home invasion in Ajax sends victim to hospital: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 12:51 pm
Police say these three suspects are wanted after a violent home invasion in Ajax on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say these three suspects are wanted after a violent home invasion in Ajax on Wednesday. Handout / DRPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three suspects armed with firearms committed a violent daytime home invasion in Ajax earlier this week and assaulted a male victim, sending him to hospital, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to an address on Old Harwood Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday after three suspects broke into a home.

Police said a male victim was assaulted and the suspects stole “a quantity of items.” They may have fled in a white passenger van, police added.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Officers said the first suspect was six-foot-one and was wearing all black Nike clothing, a dark face covering, black gloves and dark footwear.

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted at home of man she met on dating app, Halton police say

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was five-foot-nine and was wearing a navy blue Nike jacket, navy blue Nike track pants with a white stripe on the leg, and a Nike backpack, police said.

The third suspect was six-foot-two and was wearing all grey Nike clothing, dark-coloured shoes, gloves and a mask, police said.

Trending Now

Investigators released images of the wanted suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: '1 dead following fatal shooting in Oshawa'
1 dead following fatal shooting in Oshawa
CrimeAjaxDurham Regional PoliceHome InvasionDurham Policeajax crimeAjax Home Invasionhome invasion ajaxOld Harwood Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers