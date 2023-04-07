Violent daytime home invasion in Ajax sends victim to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects armed with firearms committed a violent daytime home invasion in Ajax earlier this week and assaulted a male victim, sending him to hospital, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to an address on Old Harwood Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday after three suspects broke into a home.

Police said a male victim was assaulted and the suspects stole “a quantity of items.” They may have fled in a white passenger van, police added.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Officers said the first suspect was six-foot-one and was wearing all black Nike clothing, a dark face covering, black gloves and dark footwear.

The second suspect was five-foot-nine and was wearing a navy blue Nike jacket, navy blue Nike track pants with a white stripe on the leg, and a Nike backpack, police said.

The third suspect was six-foot-two and was wearing all grey Nike clothing, dark-coloured shoes, gloves and a mask, police said.

Investigators released images of the wanted suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.