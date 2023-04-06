Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted at home of man she met on dating app, Halton police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:25 pm
Oakville high school in lockdown, police searching for a male, reportedly seen with a gun View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police. Don Mitchell / Global News
An arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a dating app, Halton Regional Police say.

Police said the accused in the case also contacted the victim through her social media.

Officers said the alleged sex assault happened at the man’s home and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Read more: Police seek 3 suspects after robbery at Mississauga jewelry store

On Thursday, 33-year-old Oakville resident Gurpreet Sandhu was arrested and has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

CrimeSexual Assaultsex assaultHalton Regional PoliceOakvillehalton policeOakville CrimeOakville sexual assault
