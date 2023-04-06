Woman sexually assaulted at home of man she met on dating app, Halton police say

See more sharing options

An arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a dating app, Halton Regional Police say.

Police said the accused in the case also contacted the victim through her social media.

Officers said the alleged sex assault happened at the man’s home and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Oakville resident Gurpreet Sandhu was arrested and has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

