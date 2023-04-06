Menu

Politics

BC Liberals to formally adopt new ‘BC United’ name and branding Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Liberal Party changing name to BC United'
BC Liberal Party changing name to BC United
WATCH: BC Liberal Party members have voted to change their name to BC United. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more details from leader Kevin Falcon. – Nov 16, 2022
It’s — almost — official.

As of next Wednesday, B.C.’s Official Opposition will unveil its new name and new look.

The BC Liberal Party formally approved a name change to BC United last November, with 80 per cent of members voting in favour of the rebrand.

Read more: B.C. Liberal Party set to become BC United

Party leader Kevin Falcon told reporters Thursday that the time since then has been spent on internal procedural matters and work with Elections BC to formalize the change.

“Then we had to work to create the branding, and the logo, etc., for the name — that’s what we will be announcing next week,” he said during his weekly availability at the B.C. legislature.

“I think you’ll love it; I think it’s going to be new and exciting and fresh. We made the decision to move forward once the work was completed to get underway.”

Click to play video: 'BC Liberals to vote on new name'
BC Liberals to vote on new name

The change follows a pair of election losses to the BC NDP following a 16-year term in power, and perennial debate over whether the name is confusing to some voters who may associate the BC Liberals with the federal Liberal Party of Canada.

The BC Liberals have traditionally been a coalition of “free enterprise” supporting voters, and while some party members also back the federal Liberals, many others are supporters of the federal Conservatives. The party has no formal association with the federal Liberal party.

Read more: BC United put forward as new name for BC Liberals

The timing of the official rebrand also prompted questions about whether the BC Liberals don’t believe the governing NDP will call a snap election before the next fixed election date.

“I think the premier has been so clear about this issue and he has repeated so many times that he is going to hold that election in October 2024 that it would be such an indictment of his character and integrity that I don’t think there is a chance he would do that,” Falcon said.

“Having said that, I will always make sure we are ready for an early election should there be one.”

The formal launch of the new BC United name and branding is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey.

politicsBC politicsBC LiberalsbcpoliKevin FalconB.C. politicsOfficial OppositionBC UnitedBC Liberal Rebrandbc united rebrand
