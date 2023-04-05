Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 12:03 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal, energy and technology stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 154.72 points at 20,121.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.47 points at 33,432.85. The S&P 500 index was down 18.63 points at 4,081.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 160.01 points at 11,966.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.37 cents US on Tuesday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite largely unchanged Tuesday, U.S. markets move lower

The May crude contract was down 28 cents at US$80.43 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.10 at US$2,036.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.97 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.

