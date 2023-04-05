Menu

Crime

Guelph police seize stolen property at southwest apartment

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 10:48 am
Police say two people from Guelph face dozens of charges in connection with an investigation into property crimes and driving offences. View image in full screen
Police say two people from Guelph face dozens of charges in connection with an investigation into property crimes and driving offences. Guelph police
Police say a man and a woman from Guelph are facing numerous property crime and driving-related charges.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at an apartment on Christopher Court.

They said the items recovered included more than two dozen credit cards, 100 pieces of mail, and more than a dozen of IDs in various names.

Officers also seized a pair of stolen vehicles.

Trending Now

Both suspects have been charged with several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, possessing ID documents and driving while prohibited.

