Guelph police seize stolen property at southwest apartment

Police say a man and a woman from Guelph are facing numerous property crime and driving-related charges.
Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at an apartment on Christopher Court.
They said the items recovered included more than two dozen credit cards, 100 pieces of mail, and more than a dozen of IDs in various names.
Officers also seized a pair of stolen vehicles.
Trending Now
Both suspects have been charged with several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, possessing ID documents and driving while prohibited.
More on Crime
- Victim stabbed by alleged ISIS supporter aboard B.C. bus says attack was unprovoked
- Woman’s body found inside dumpster, death ruled suspicious by Montreal police
- 19-year-old’s body exhumed 7 years after he was found dead near Murdaugh home
- Making terror charges stick in Surrey, B.C. bus attack not easy, expert says
Comments