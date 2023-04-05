Guelph police seize stolen property at southwest apartment

See more sharing options

Police say a man and a woman from Guelph are facing numerous property crime and driving-related charges.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at an apartment on Christopher Court.

They said the items recovered included more than two dozen credit cards, 100 pieces of mail, and more than a dozen of IDs in various names.

Officers also seized a pair of stolen vehicles.

Both suspects have been charged with several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, possessing ID documents and driving while prohibited.