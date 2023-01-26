Guelph, Ont. police recover stolen property and firearm at south-end business

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph Police Service are continuing their investigation into stolen property and the illegal use of a firearm.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft unit began the investigation earlier this month.

They executed a search warrant at a south-end commercial facility on Tuesday.

A number of stolen items were recovered including an Audi SUV, an enclosed trailer, bicycles and tools.

Police also seized a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

No arrests have been made but they say the investigation is ongoing.