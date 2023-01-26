Guelph, Ont. police recover stolen property and firearm at south-end business

Guelph Police Service are continuing their investigation into stolen property and the illegal use of a firearm.
Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft unit began the investigation earlier this month.
They executed a search warrant at a south-end commercial facility on Tuesday.
Read more: Police in Brantford, Guelph and Brant County seize large amount of drugs in raid
Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant
A number of stolen items were recovered including an Audi SUV, an enclosed trailer, bicycles and tools.
Trending Now
Police also seized a loaded semi-automatic rifle.
No arrests have been made but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Ontario police recover more than 214 stolen cars, dismantle 3 crime organizations
Comments