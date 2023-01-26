Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. police recover stolen property and firearm at south-end business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 26, 2023 2:47 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are continuing their investigation into stolen property and the illegal use of a firearm.

Members of the Break Enter Auto Theft unit began the investigation earlier this month.

They executed a search warrant at a south-end commercial facility on Tuesday.

A number of stolen items were recovered including an Audi SUV, an enclosed trailer, bicycles and tools.

Police also seized a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

No arrests have been made but they say the investigation is ongoing.

