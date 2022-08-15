Police in Brantford, Guelph and Brant County seize large amount of drugs in raid

Send this page to someone via email

A number of police jurisdictions were involved in a massive drug bust in Brantford.

A two-month joint investigation by the Brantford Police Service and the OPP with assistance from the Guelph Police Service tactical response unit concluded with the execution of four search warrants on Thursday.

The investigation, called Project Challenger, began in June into suspected drug dealers who were engaged in trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in Brantford and throughout southwestern Ontario.

Through the search warrants, $213,704 worth of illicit drugs were seized, including cocaine, crystal meth, magic mushrooms and fentanyl.

Police also recovered 23 long guns, three crossbows, three compound bows, a stolen pickup truck with a trailer and a ride-on lawnmower.

Story continues below advertisement

Six people were arrested and charged: four people from Brantford (three women and one man ranging in ages between 23 and 30), a 31-year-old from Toronto, and a 32-year-old man from Brant County.

“The success of this operation can be attributed to the outstanding collaboration of policing partners and agencies, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, Brantford Police Services, Ontario Provincial Police, and Guelph Police Service,” Brantford police Chief Rob Davis said in a statement.

Davis went on to say removing firearms and illicit drugs from the streets helps to also reduce the violence surrounding the trade of these substances, further improving community safety.