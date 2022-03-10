Waterloo police seize $1.34 million in drugs during Kitchener-Waterloo sweep

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say more than $1.34 million worth of drugs are off the streets and three men were arrested after a series of raids were conducted in the area.

According to police, members of the gangs and hate crime team led the raids at homes on Silverbirch Drive in Waterloo and Chantilly Drive and Doon Village Road in Kitchener on March 3.

As part of the sweep, officers seized 5.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 8.4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 96.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, which in total was valued at $1.34 million.

They also seized $115,000, two vehicles, a bulletproof vest, a vacuum sealer, a money counter and several phones.

Two 23-year-old men from Kitchener and a 36-year-old man from Waterloo are facing multiple charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

One of the Kitchener men has also been charged with trafficking.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are expecting to lay more charges in the future.

