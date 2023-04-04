Manitoba’s premier responds to Canada’s police chiefs’ alarm over public safety

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier Heather Stefanson has responded to the sounding of alarm by Canada’s police chiefs over public safety.

In a letter to Stefanson, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police president Danny Smyth says there has been a link in the rise of violence by people released on bail since changes in legislation were brought in four years ago.

Smyth, who is also Winnipeg’s chief of police, said an increase in drug, gang and gun violence has escalated the danger of the profession, noting that eight officers have been killed in the line of duty in the last six months.

Stefanson told 680 CJOB Tuesday that she met with Smyth on Monday and she looks forward to continuing important discussions.

“The challenges that police are facing across the country, we’ve seen a significant number of homicides in our police forces across the country. We don’t want to see that continue.”

She said the province has been a champion in making sure that it calls on the federal government to make changes so that it’s not so easy for violent offenders to get out on bail.

“I think that’s one area that we need to focus on, and there are others as well,” she said.

“I just sent a letter out to all my counterparts across the country this morning. So I look forward to having those discussions with them.”

The letter sent by the association said policing is “at a crossroad,” and that the politicization of police work has threatened the ability of officers to ensure public safety.

Smyth said the criminal justice system often renders police work pointless by failing to shield communities from violent offenders.

— with files from The Canadian Press