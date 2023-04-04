Suspect sought after convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on March 19, at around 3 a.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store in the Taunton Road East and Harmony Road North area and asked a victim for cigarettes.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly grabbed the cigarettes and ran from the store.

“The suspect returned and demanded more cigarettes,” police alleged in a news release. “When denied, the suspect threatened the victim with physical force. The suspect then fled from the scene.”

According to police, no one was physically injured in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a man, around 30 years old, standing five-feet, ten-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.