Crime

Suspect sought after convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 3:23 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont. DRPS / Handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on March 19, at around 3 a.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store in the Taunton Road East and Harmony Road North area and asked a victim for cigarettes.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly grabbed the cigarettes and ran from the store.

Read more: Teen charged after replica firearm located at Pickering, Ont., school: police

“The suspect returned and demanded more cigarettes,” police alleged in a news release. “When denied, the suspect threatened the victim with physical force. The suspect then fled from the scene.”

Trending Now

According to police, no one was physically injured in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a man, around 30 years old, standing five-feet, ten-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

