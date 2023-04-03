Menu

Crime

Teen charged after replica firearm located at Pickering, Ont., school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 1:57 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a replica firearm was seized at a school in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Friday at around 12:35 p.m., officers were called to St. Mary’s Catholic School after receiving a report that a student was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Police said a boy was taken into custody and a replica firearm was allegedly seized from his backpack.

Officers said the student was quickly taken into custody and the school was not placed into a lockdown.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

He was released on an undertaking.

The boy cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

