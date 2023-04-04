U-Haul van flees from scene of convenience store break-in: Peterborough police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a U-Haul vehicle as part of a break-in at a convenience store early Tuesday.
Around 1 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a break and enter at a store in the area of Auburn Street and Parkhill Road East.
Police say a male entered the store, took a few items and then left. He drove away in a U-Haul van.
The suspect was described as male, with a thin build and unshaven. He was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured hood, dark grey track pants and white shoes with a red diamond pattern on the back heels.
The vehicle was a white 2023 Ford transit van with U-Haul decals. It had Arizona licence plates with the number AL97185.
Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca
