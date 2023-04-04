Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U-Haul van flees from scene of convenience store break-in: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 10:25 am
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who fled in a U-Haul van following a convenience store break and enter early April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who fled in a U-Haul van following a convenience store break and enter early April 4, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a U-Haul vehicle as part of a break-in at a convenience store early Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a break and enter at a store in the area of Auburn Street and Parkhill Road East.

Read more: 1 arrested after Peterborough, Ont. police seize drugs, loaded handgun

Police say a male entered the store, took a few items and then left. He drove away in a U-Haul van.

The suspect was described as male, with a thin build and unshaven. He was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured hood, dark grey track pants and white shoes with a red diamond pattern on the back heels.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was a white 2023 Ford transit van with U-Haul decals. It had Arizona licence plates with the number AL97185.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServiceBreak And EnterPeterboroughPeterborough crimeBreak InU-HaulPeterborough Break InPeterborough Ontarioconvenience store break-in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers