1 arrested after Peterborough, Ont. police seize drugs, loaded handgun

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing drug and firearm charges following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of a drug investigation, on Thursday officers arrested a woman in the area of Talwood Drive and Goodfellow Road.

A search of a backpack in her possession turned up a loaded handgun.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine), unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.