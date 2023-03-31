Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after Peterborough, Ont. police seize drugs, loaded handgun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:13 pm
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm from a woman's possession as part of a drug investigation on March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm from a woman's possession as part of a drug investigation on March 30, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing drug and firearm charges following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of a drug investigation, on Thursday officers arrested a woman in the area of Talwood Drive and Goodfellow Road.

A search of a backpack in her possession turned up a loaded handgun.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 6 suspects following robbery at apartment

The 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine), unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Now

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServiceCocainePeterborough PoliceDrug TraffickingFirearmdrug investigationLoaded Firearm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers