18-year-old arrested in February ‘targeted’ shooting in London

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a “targeted” shooting in the city’s north end in February has been arrested.

London police‘s major crime section issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr back in February.

Sakr has been charged with:

aggravated assault

two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Police say the shooting occurred on Feb. 17 around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road. Two men were reportedly approached by another man who fired a handgun at them.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men shot at was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was not injured.

Police said this was not a random incident.