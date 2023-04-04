18-year-old arrested in February ‘targeted’ shooting in London

A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a “targeted” shooting in the city’s north end in February has been arrested.
London police‘s major crime section issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr back in February.
Sakr has been charged with:
- aggravated assault
- two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest
- two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Police say the shooting occurred on Feb. 17 around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road. Two men were reportedly approached by another man who fired a handgun at them.
One of the men shot at was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was not injured.
Police said this was not a random incident.
