Crime

18-year-old arrested in February ‘targeted’ shooting in London

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:09 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A London, Ont., man wanted in connection with a “targeted” shooting in the city’s north end in February has been arrested.

Read more: 18-year-old charged in ‘targeted’ north London, Ont. shooting

London police‘s major crime section issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr back in February.

Sakr has been charged with:

  • aggravated assault
  • two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest
  • two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Police say the shooting occurred on Feb. 17 around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road. Two men were reportedly approached by another man who fired a handgun at them.

One of the men shot at was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was not injured.

Police said this was not a random incident.

