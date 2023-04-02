Three weekend opioid overdoses prompts Wellington OPP to issue public safety alert

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are issuing a public safety alert after officers attended to a number of calls related to opioid overdoses.

There were three calls over the weekend in Wellington North and Centre Wellington.

The police force says naloxone was administered in each case and none of the overdoses resulted in a fatality.

They say they are concerned about the number of opioid-related overdoses that have been occurring during that time.

Those who are ill after taking narcotics are being advised to call 9-1-1 and seek help immediately.