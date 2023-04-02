Menu

Health

Three weekend opioid overdoses prompts Wellington OPP to issue public safety alert

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 2, 2023 7:56 pm
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). View image in full screen
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). CA
Wellington County OPP are issuing a public safety alert after officers attended to a number of calls related to opioid overdoses.

There were three calls over the weekend in Wellington North and Centre Wellington.

The police force says naloxone was administered in each case and none of the overdoses resulted in a fatality.

Read more: Public health in Guelph warns of ‘zombie drug’ circulating in the area

They say they are concerned about the number of opioid-related overdoses that have been occurring during that time.

Trending Now

Those who are ill after taking narcotics are being advised to call 9-1-1 and seek help immediately.

 

Guelph NewsOverdoseOpioidNaloxonewellington county oppIllicit drugsCentre Wellingtonpublic safety alertWellington North
