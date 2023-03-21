Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Public health in Guelph warns of ‘zombie drug’ circulating in the area

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 21, 2023 1:36 pm
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health's office. View image in full screen
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health's office. Brian McKechnie / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health is warning of a fatal drug that is currently circulating among street drugs in the region.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq” but better known as “zombie drug,” is commonly used as a horse tranquillizer by veterinarians.

Health officials say xylazine is not approved for use in humans and it can be very harmful.

They say humans that inject the drug could end up with severe skin lesions resulting in amputation or death if left untreated.

Other side effects include blurred vision, disorientation, difficulty moving or breathing, and low blood pressure.

Read more: Report reveals Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin have low death rates from opioid use

Public health adds that because xylazine is not an opioid, it cannot be reversed using naloxone.

Story continues below advertisement

They suggest people seek immediate medical attention if lesions start to appear.

More information on opioids and how to prevent overdoses can be found on the Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health website.

Trending Now

Public healthGuelph NewsOpioidWellington CountyDufferin CountyXylazineGuelph-Wellington-Dufferinfatal drughorse tranquilizerzombie drug
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers