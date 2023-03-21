Public health in Guelph warns of ‘zombie drug’ circulating in the area

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health is warning of a fatal drug that is currently circulating among street drugs in the region.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq” but better known as “zombie drug,” is commonly used as a horse tranquillizer by veterinarians.

Health officials say xylazine is not approved for use in humans and it can be very harmful.

They say humans that inject the drug could end up with severe skin lesions resulting in amputation or death if left untreated.

Other side effects include blurred vision, disorientation, difficulty moving or breathing, and low blood pressure.

Public health adds that because xylazine is not an opioid, it cannot be reversed using naloxone.

They suggest people seek immediate medical attention if lesions start to appear.

More information on opioids and how to prevent overdoses can be found on the Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health website.