Waterloo police investigating series of sexual assaults on public transit

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an investigation into a series of sexual assaults in Kitchener.
Investigators say the incidents happened on public transit during the month of March.
The first occurred on March 4th when a woman walking to a bus stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and Old Carriage Drive was approached by an unknown male.
Investigators say the man tried to engage in a conversation with the female before making physical contact.
Three more incidents took place last week. The last one happened on Friday when a man followed a woman off a Grand River Transit bus at Fairview Park Mall.
They say the man tried to initiate a conversation with the woman before grabbing her.
Anyone with information on who the individual is should contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
