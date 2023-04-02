Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigating series of sexual assaults on public transit

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 7:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an investigation into a series of sexual assaults in Kitchener.

Investigators say the incidents happened on public transit during the month of March.

The first occurred on March 4th when a woman walking to a bus stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and Old Carriage Drive was approached by an unknown male.

Investigators say the man tried to engage in a conversation with the female before making physical contact.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in joint sexual assault, child pornography investigation

Three more incidents took place last week. The last one happened on Friday when a man followed a woman off a Grand River Transit bus at Fairview Park Mall.

They say the man tried to initiate a conversation with the woman before grabbing her.

Anyone with information on who the individual is should contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo police are looking to identify this man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Waterloo police are looking to identify this man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
