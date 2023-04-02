Stabbing leaves Toronto 16-year-old in critical condition, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after a stabbing in the Playter Estates neighbourhood on Saturday night.

A fight involving three people reportedly broke out outside a building around Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue in Toronto before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the three people involved were male, and one was stabbed.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital, according to police. On Sunday morning, officers said his condition was critical but stable.

A suspect description was tweeted on Saturday night. That description, police said, came from the call on Saturday night and officers are working to confirm it.

Witnesses described the suspect on Saturday night as male, of medium build and with a short black beard. He was seen wearing a black winter coat, dark pants and light grey shoes with white soles, police said.