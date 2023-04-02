Menu

Crime

Stabbing leaves Toronto 16-year-old in critical condition, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 9:57 am
Police and paramedics were called to the area of Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue before 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2023. . View image in full screen
Police and paramedics were called to the area of Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue before 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2023. . Global News
A 16-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after a stabbing in the Playter Estates neighbourhood on Saturday night.

A fight involving three people reportedly broke out outside a building around Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue in Toronto before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the three people involved were male, and one was stabbed.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital, according to police. On Sunday morning, officers said his condition was critical but stable.

Read more: Video released of Toronto murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A suspect description was tweeted on Saturday night. That description, police said, came from the call on Saturday night and officers are working to confirm it.

Witnesses described the suspect on Saturday night as male, of medium build and with a short black beard. He was seen wearing a black winter coat, dark pants and light grey shoes with white soles, police said.

