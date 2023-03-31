Video released of Toronto murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators have released a surveillance video and new image of a Toronto murder suspect wanted in the killing of a 55-year-old man earlier this month.

Toronto police officers responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East before 1 a.m. on March 6 for a stabbing.

Police said an altercation had taken place between a man and a group of four men.

The altercation escalated, and the man, identified as Toronto resident Jeffrey Munro, was stabbed, police said.

Read more: 3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

The group of men then fled east on Queen Street from Sherbourne Street, officers said.

Munro was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Three suspects were previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case; officers said 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim remains outstanding.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach,” police said.

“Anyone harbouring or assisting Hussein Ibrohim may be charged with a criminal offence.”

On Friday, police released a new image of Ibrohim and a brief surveillance video.

He was described as five-foot-six and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement