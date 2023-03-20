Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 8:58 am
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing near Queen and Sherbourne streets on March 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing near Queen and Sherbourne streets on March 6, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a third man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing downtown two weeks ago.

Police said on March 6, just before 1 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the Queen and Sherbourne streets area.

Police allege an altercation took place between a man and a group of four men when it escalated and the man was stabbed.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. He was identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro.

Read more: 2nd man faces murder charge in March 6 stabbing death of Toronto man

Two men were arrested on March 17 and March 18 — 36-year-old Hussen Elmi and Christopher Williamson — police had previously said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Monday, police said they also arrested a third individual on Sunday — Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police also said there is still one outstanding suspect in the homicide case. They are looking for 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim.

Trending Now

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Ibrohim. Police said “he is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach.”

27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim. View image in full screen
27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim. Toronto Police
Toronto PoliceStabbingToronto StabbingQueen Streetstabbing torontosherbourne streetToronto Fatal StabbingQueen Sherbourne stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers