3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a third man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing downtown two weeks ago.

Police said on March 6, just before 1 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the Queen and Sherbourne streets area.

Police allege an altercation took place between a man and a group of four men when it escalated and the man was stabbed.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. He was identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro.

Read more: 2nd man faces murder charge in March 6 stabbing death of Toronto man

Two men were arrested on March 17 and March 18 — 36-year-old Hussen Elmi and Christopher Williamson — police had previously said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Monday, police said they also arrested a third individual on Sunday — Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police also said there is still one outstanding suspect in the homicide case. They are looking for 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Ibrohim. Police said “he is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach.”